GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — An outpatient surgery center that will reduce costs for many procedures usually done in a hospital had its official groundbreaking ceremony this week, according to the Bon Secours Health System.

The Millennium Surgery Center will offer orthopedic, spine, ENT, and robotic outpatient joint procedures that have been historically done in area hospitals, according to a press release from Bon Secours.

“This all started with us thinking how to do things better and differently, and thanks to the partnership with Compass Surgical Partners, we’ve created an opportunity for more efficient, cost-effective care in Greenville. As a physician, I’m very excited for the patient access this will bring and proud that we’ll soon have the ability to serve our community even better,” said Dr. Michael Sims, an orthopedic surgeon with Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics, according to the press release.

The surgery center is expected to open in 2024 and will occupy 20,000 square feet on the Bon Secours Saint Francis Millennium campus, located off Innovation Drive in Greenville, according to the press release.

“Millennium will be the first ASC to offer outpatient, robotic joint replacements in the Upstate region of South Carolina,” said Scott Bacon, Compass vice president of business development in the press release. “That means cutting edge care, at lower costs, for patients in Greenville and the surrounding areas.”