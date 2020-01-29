Lowe’s unveils massive new distribution center in Duncan

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – A new 1.3 million square foot distribution center for Lowe’s has opened in Duncan.

The massive new facility is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the area.

The distribution center is located at the Inland 85 Logistics Center near Inland Port Greer.

The facility will be run by Saddle Creek Logistics Services on behalf of Lowe’s and will support the delivery of bulky items to customers.

The facility will also distribute inventory to more than 100 Lowe’s stores South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

“Adding this facility enables us to provide faster and more reliable delivery for our customers, which improves their overall delivery experience,” said Lowe’s vice president of supply chain strategy and network Robin Bornkamp.

The facility will begin shipping appliances, riding mowers, grills, patio furniture, and other large bulky items this week.