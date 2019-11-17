Lt. Gov. takes part in cleanup event at Travelers Rest park

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette took part in the “Grab A Bag SC” initiative to help clean up a Travelers Rest park.

The event, hosted by PalmettoPride, was held at Trailblazer Park to launch the statewide cleanup initiative.

“This is an initiative that will help save the state $1.3 billion between state and local dollars that go into cleaning trash off our communities’ roads, highways and we and people to be conscious of it,” said Evette.

PalmettoPride challenges people to pick up a bag of litter to help keep the state clean.