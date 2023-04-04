COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Fans of country music star Luke Combs have the chance to win big.

Starting today, South Carolina Education Lottery players can purchase the $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off ticket for a shot at a top prize of $200,000.

Even players with non-winning tickets can join by entering their tickets for a chance to win a trip to Nashville to see Combs live at Ryman Auditorium next year.

On top of watching the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year perform, one lucky player will leave with $500,000! Ten players in South Carolina will join winners in other states to take place in the live drawing, with Combs making the big announcement onstage.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at a half-a-million dollars,” Combs said in a statement. “Good luck to everyone.”

The Living Luck with Luke Combs scratch-offs can be found at most convenience and grocery stores.