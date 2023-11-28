GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One family’s tragedy has turned into another family’s miracle.

In March of 2021, Neil Patel went into cardiac arrest while driving and died in a car accident.

It was at the same time that Joe Robl was in desperate need of a new pair of lungs. About two days later, it was Patel’s donation that saved his life.

“I definitely don’t take life for granted,” said Robl. “I wanted to give my wife a little more than a sick old man, Neil’s gift has given me an opportunity to be a better husband.”

Organ recipients like Robl said it’s something you never think about, until it’s all you think about. Telling others about how it’s changed their lives, is what they hope will help change even more.

“He lives on through Joe, through his gift he gave. He’s not here physically every day but when we talk to Joe, it’s a day of talking to Neil, so his legacy lives on that way,” said Nihar Patel, Neil’s brother.

The Patel family put the finishing touches on a floragraph that will be showcased at this year’s Rose Parade in California, on the Donate Life float.

“I started telling people I’m gonna be in the Rose Bowl parade because of Neil,” said Robl.

To the Patel family, Neil was funny, giving, and kind. He was a star basketball player, known by the nickname ‘Chief’ on the court. But he was also an advocate for the homeless, even welcoming others into his space when they needed it.

“I carried a little bit of survivor’s guilt with me for a long time,” said Robl. “After talking to Gira [Neil’s mother] for a little bit, it’s going away because I can be there for her.”