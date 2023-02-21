MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- A Madison County man has been missing since Saturday according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Phillip Shelton, 64, was reported missing near the French Broad River. Today is the third day that crews have been out on the water searching for Shelton.

According to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, emergency officials have seven boats with multiple personnel in each boat that is searching from the suspected point of entry to the North Carolina and Tennessee lines.

Friends of Shelton said that they found his canoe near the shoreline of the French Broad River and saw his dog running loose near his vehicle.

Photo of crews searching for Phillip Shelton in Madison County. (Source: Walnut Fire Department)

Photo of crews searching for Phillip Shelton in Madison County. (Source: Walnut Fire Department)

Multiple agencies are involved with the search including Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal, Walnut Fire Department, Asheville Fire Department, Buncombe County Task Force, Henderson County Rescue Squad, EBCI Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Buncombe County Emergency Management, and Madison County Administrators.

Emergency officials are asking that everyone be mindful of emergency officials on the sides of roads and for slow-moving emergency vehicles.