UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said mail collection boxes in Union County were broken into and mail stolen.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports in February about mail taken from post office drop boxes.

Investigators said checks were taken and forged before being cashed and deposited into bank accounts statewide.

The sheriff’s office said at least one arrest has been made and there are several persons of interest.

Deputies were reminding residents to make sure their checks have arrived at their destination and have cleared. If you are mailing money, valuables, or important documents, deputies said you should place them inside the post office.