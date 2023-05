GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A major Broadway musical is coming to Greenville this summer.

WICKED will return to the Peace Center from August 2 through August 20.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle.

A total of 24 performances will happen over the three-week period.

Tickets for all performances start at $78 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000, in person at the Peace Center Box Office, or online.

Tickets go on sale on May 19.