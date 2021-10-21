Major League Baseball requires teams to cover housing for minor league players next season

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Major League Baseball set to require teams to cover housing for some minor league players, starting next season.

Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko said the new policy is still in the early stages, and they’re still waiting on more details. However, Jarinko said they were notified about the change.

“It just said that Major League Baseball made the decision that moving forward, the Major League Organization will cover the player’s housing,” Jarinko said. “So for us, that’ll be the Boston Red Sox covering the player’s housing when they’re here in Greenville. Other than that, that’s the only other details we have at this point.

“We don’t know any living conditions that need to be met or rates or anything like that, so we’ll start to get some of that information as we get closer to the season,” Jarinko said.

According to the Minor League Baseball’s website, some players make as low as $1,500 per a month during the season.

“These guys aren’t paid a whole lot of money, their job is six months out of the year and that’s the only time they’re getting paid and they’re really here to focus on honing their craft to someday hopefully make the Major League. So, anything that they don’t have to worry about on top of that, is an added benefit to them,” Jarinko said. “I will say though, we’ve had the benefit of being with a high class organization for 16 years now with the Boston Red Sox. They’ve always been kind of the standard in terms of what organizations do. So, while this new protocol is for all Minor League Affiliates moving forward, the Red Sox did take the initiative this year, and started giving the players extra money as a housing per diem on top of their salary increase.”



Jarinko said they already have good relationships with apartment complexes in the area.

“We already have some good relationships with apartment complexes in town that have worked with us in the past to kind of give the guys good rates and also more importantly, also allow them to get out of a lease if they need to if they’ve been moved up or down. So, once we have more information of any rates or anything or what the Red Sox are looking for in terms of housing, then we will start reaching out to those complexes to start getting those locked in for the guys,” Jarinko said.

“I’m sure the players are excited about it. Obviously, the players that have come through Greenville over our 16 years have loved this area. There are players that have made this their home in the off season, so I know the guys will be really excited about that additional help, so it allows them to focus on the baseball side,” Jarinko added.