GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Zach Owens, a football player from Inman, is headed to Houston on Jan. 8 for the 2024 NCAA Football National Championship.

Owens said the news was thrilling for his whole family.

“It’s always been my wish to go to a national championship game because I always see people on TV and wish I was there,” he said. “This time, I actually get to be there.”

The dream trip was made possible by Make-A-Wish and local partners Brother and TD SYNNEX. The organization held a party to celebrate Zach’s wish in TD SYNNEX’s auditorium, which was filled with an enthusiastic crowd.

“Seeing the hope that Make-A-Wish provides through these wishes is fantastic,” Bill Smith, a Brother employee and Make-A-Wish board member said. “All the people that left here today will not forget this for a long time.”

The competitors in the championship game will be decided by playoffs, which pit Michigan (1) against Alabama (4) and Washington (2) against Texas (3).

“In the national championship, I think it’s going to be Michigan and Texas,” Zach said. “Michigan: 28. Texas: 21.”