GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man they said sexually assaulted a 7-year-old in Greenville in 2017.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Adrian Pluma-Munoz has been charged with two counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Warrants state that the sexual assaults happened along Pelham Road between February and March of 2017.

Police ask anyone with information on Adrian Pluma-Munoz’s arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.