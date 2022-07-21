GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a Greenville County bank was arrested in Virginia.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who is also accused in other bank robberies from South Carolina to Virginia, was identified after he accidentally dropped his wallet at another robbery.

(From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

42-year-old Christopher Jason McNeill of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

McNeill is charged with Armed Robbery, Entering a Bank with Intent to Steal, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies said McNeill entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Woodruff Road on July 11 and gave the teller a note demanding money.

Warrants stated that he pulled up his shirt to show the teller a gun.

Investigators said McNeill is also accused of robbing a bank in Lake City, South Carolina. In that robbery, deputies said McNeill accidentally dropped a wallet, leading police to his identity.

McNeill is also accused in other robberies in Lincoln County, North Carolina, Southern Pines, North Carolina and Colonial Heights, Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia awaiting extradition.