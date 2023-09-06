OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing two vehicles from an Oconee County car dealership in May.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office there was a break-in at Edwards Auto Sales on Blue Ridge Boulevard near Walhalla during the early morning hours of May 17.

Two vehicles, a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat and a 2018 Dodge Durango, were stolen from the dealership. The vehicles’ combined value was estimated to be more than $140,000.

Investigators said the Dodge Durango was found later on May 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The body of the Dodge Charger Hellcat was also found in Charlotte.

The sheriff’s office has charged 22-year-old Xavier Ja’Colby Grase of Rock Hill with second degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime.

Deputies said they believe Grase was working with two other people during the burglary and vehicle theft.

Grase is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.