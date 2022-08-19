ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County arrested a man who is accused of breaking in to a vape shop there and is also suspected in similar crimes throughout the area.

Investigators said John Edgar Okdie was arrested and charged with second degree burglary.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Okdie used a tool to break a lock at the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store on Highway 153. They said Okdie then stole money from the business.

Detectives said other municipalities including Clemson, Easley, Concord, N.C., and Spartanburg County are all looking into Okdie as a suspect in similar crimes.

“Okdie left little to no evidence behind when he was committing these incidents which made it difficult for detectives,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anderson County investigators said any law enforcement agencies in the Upstate which unsolved burglaries aimed at vape and tobacco shops are asked to reach out to their detectives.