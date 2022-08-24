OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man accused of calling in three bomb threats to the Oconee County Courthouse.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert with three counts of false information about a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office said the bomb threats were called in to 911 on June 8 and twice on July 29.

Each time, deputies said no suspicious devices were discovered and no injuries were reported.

Holbert was also wanted on an outstanding shoplifting warrant for stealing a TV from the Walmart in Seneca on August 1, according to Oconee County deputies.

Holbert was arrested at his home shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.