ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of armed robbing a Chick-fil-A and gas station Monday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 5 a.m. to the Shell gas station near River Road in reference to a man who had been robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as Ja-Qis McCollough took off in a Kia sedan.

The deputies were about the track down the vehicle near I-85 but McCollough continued to drive on.

Deputies then deployed stop sticks around Pearman Dair Road but they only temporarily slowed down McCollough.

Deputies said he ended up crashing into a large dirt pile and took off. They were about to capture him in a field behind QT, where he along with two deputies were then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said all three have been released from the hospital.

After further investigation with the Anderson Police Department, deputies learned that McCollough also committed an armed robbery at the Chick-Fil-A along Clemson Boulevard less than 30 minutes before the crime at the gas station.

McCollough was charged with armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies said more charges could be filed once the investigation is over.