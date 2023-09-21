GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man accused of robbing a Greenville County woman at gunpoint and using the bank card of another woman who was later found dead.

31-year-old Trevious Bernard Jackson is facing numerous charges, including burglary, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Jackson approached a woman who was walking her dog outside her apartment on Walden Creek Way on July 22.

Investigators said Jackson forced her inside her apartment with a gun, stole her debit card, and assaulted her. Warrants stated that Jackson groped the victim while masturbating.

Deputies said he then drove to a local bank where he withdrew money from her account.

During their investigation, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report about a woman dead inside an apartment on Knights Spur Court near Simpsonville on September 12.

The sheriff’s office said multiple attempts were made to use the woman’s bank card were made beginning on September 10 and successful transactions occurred on September 11 and September 12.

Surveillance video showed Jackson using the card to withdraw money from a bank on Wade Hampton Boulevard, deputies said.

Investigators said they’re still trying to determine how Jackson came in contact with the victim and how she died.

Jackson was arrested on September 15 during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.

He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.