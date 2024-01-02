MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was placed under arrest after allegedly assaulting two deputies in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Manuel Valdez Jr. with felonious malicious conduct by prisoner, resisting public officer and assault on a government official.

Deputies responded to a residence in Old Fort on December 10th in regard to a domestic disturbance between Valdez and a woman.

Deputies said after ignoring commands, Valdez assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee the scene.

Authorities said officials were trying to place Valdez under arrest when Valdez later assaulted another deputy at the scene.

Valdez was shortly apprehended following the incident and placed into custody on a $55,000 bond.