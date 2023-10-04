MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man is accused of firing a shot while carjacking a rural mail carrier in Madison County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said 24-year-old Isaiah Garay was indicted by a federal grand jury in Asheville on charges of attempted murder, carjacking, assault on a mail carrier, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Investigators said Garay carjacked a rural mail carrier in Madison County on September 5.

The indictment said that Garay fired at least one shot from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol during the carjacking.

Garay is being held in the Madison County jail.