MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after they responded to a reported disturbance at a home on Wednesday, July 26.

Deputies said that they responded to a Dysartsville home regarding the incident. Upon arrival, deputies said that it was evident a disturbance had taken place.

Deputies met the victim who told them that Eddie Dean Prince, 51, of Marion, had broken into and demolished her home. Prince left the scene before deputies arrived and they were unable to find him at that time.

According to deputies, Prince did the same thing at the same home on Monday, July 31, and was arrested for his outstanding warrants.

Prince was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering with intent to terrorize and two counts of injury to real property.

Prince was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

