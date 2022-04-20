SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Spartanburg County home and shooting a woman Tuesday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Rigoberto Olvera is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The shooting happened at a home on Arlington Road near Frohawk Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Warrants state that Olvera broke into the home and shot a woman inside. Investigators said Tuesday that the woman was shot in the stomach.

The sheriff’s office said the victim is expected to survive.

Olvera was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center early Wednesday morning.