MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
Deputies said that they responded to a report of a suspicious male parked in the driveway of a home in Marion on January 14.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man asleep in a truck. The owner of the home told deputies that the suspect was possibly trying to break into the home.
According to deputies the suspect tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, crashed, and then ran on foot. Deputies were able to arrest the suspect after a short foot chase.
Deputies have identified the suspect as Kenneth Brian Blalock, 34, with:
- possession of a firearm by a felon,
- felony possession of stolen goods/property,
- felony larceny after break/enter,
- felony breaking and or entering,
- misdemeanor resisting public officer
- misdemeanor assault on gov official
Blalock was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle turned up several items of stolen property from the home. All items were returned to the homeowner. Deputies also found a handgun. Blalock is a convicted felon and is prohibited by NC Law from having a gun.