MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a suspicious male parked in the driveway of a home in Marion on January 14.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man asleep in a truck. The owner of the home told deputies that the suspect was possibly trying to break into the home.

According to deputies the suspect tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, crashed, and then ran on foot. Deputies were able to arrest the suspect after a short foot chase.

Deputies have identified the suspect as Kenneth Brian Blalock, 34, with:

possession of a firearm by a felon,

felony possession of stolen goods/property,

felony larceny after break/enter,

felony breaking and or entering,

misdemeanor resisting public officer

misdemeanor assault on gov official

Blalock was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle turned up several items of stolen property from the home. All items were returned to the homeowner. Deputies also found a handgun. Blalock is a convicted felon and is prohibited by NC Law from having a gun.