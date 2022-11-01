OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of breaking into a home Wednesday evening and stealing a water bottle in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Whitworth Drive near Seneca in reference to a burglary.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Marshall Adam Race, 41, entered the house without the consent of the owner.

According to the arrest warrants, Race damaged a Venetian blind and stole a bottle of water from the victim.

Race was arrested Friday and charged with petit larceny and malicious injury to personal property and first-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he was released on a $154,000 bond and is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.