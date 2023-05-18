GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after police said he broke into an Upstate apartment with small children early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Buncombe Road.

However, the driver did not stop and sped off to Crest Lane.

As the officer approached, the driver, later identified as Antwain Abercrombie, drove into the grass and ran away on foot.

Police said Abercrombie tried to hide in an apartment complex and forced entry into two different apartments where two small children were.

Officers were able to locate Abercrombie hiding in a closet and arrested him

He was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The police department said Abercrombie also damaged the patrol vehicle by kicking the door.

Abercrombie is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.