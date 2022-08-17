OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they said broke into an Oconee County home and stole multiple guns.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Cody Christian Dean Lecroy was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and grand larceny.

The burglary happened last week at a home on Big Brown Drive, according to deputies.

Investigators said Lecroy forced his way into the home and took two rifles, a handgun, and a bowl of change.

The guns were estimated to be worth around $2,200.

Lecroy was arrested Wednesday night and is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.