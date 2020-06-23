Man accused of burglarizing same home twice in 2 months in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say broke into an Oconee County home twice in a two-month period.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Wayne Emory Drost is charged with two counts of first degree Burglary and two counts of Petit Larceny.

Warrants said that Drost broke in to a house on Leila Road sometime between May 1 and May 24 and stole several tools.

Deputies were called to the same home on June 21 for a burglary in progress.

Investigators said they found Drost at the home who told them that he had keys to the home and that he had permission to be there.

The homeowner later told deputies that she did not know Drost and that he did not have permission to be there.

Drost was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.