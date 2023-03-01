MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged in reference to a fraud case at a local scrap metal business.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Nathan Eugene Owens with felony obtaining property by false pretense.

On Jan. 23, deputies responded to the business in reference to fraud.

Investigators determined that Owens sold metal to the business, changed the amount on the ticket and left with several hundred dollars more than it was worth.

Owens was arrested on a $1,000 bond.