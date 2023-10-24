LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to an incident at a Laurens medical facility late Monday which resulted in a building evacuation.

The Laurens Police Department charged 56-year-old James Boyter, of Laurens with unlawful use of the telephone, communicating a bomb threat and breach of peace high and aggravated nature.

Officers said a significant police presence was at the scene.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities determined that the threat was not deemed credible and the public was not in danger.

Police apprehended Boyter and took him into custody.