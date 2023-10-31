LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A search warrant for a drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a man now facing multiple felony charges in Laurens.

On Monday, the Laurens Police Department conducted a search warrant at 112 Russell Street during a targeted operation.

According to the department, the operation was the result of an extensive investigation into the activities of a man identified for his involvement in the distribution of dangerous drugs in the community.

During the search, officers seized what was described as a significant quantity of crack cocaine and multiple illegal firearms. One of the guns recovered was previously reported stolen in the Upstate in 2009, according to the release.

Two vehicles were also seized during the operation.

Demorris Cornelius Boyd was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, 3rd Offense (1 Count)

Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within Proximity of a School (1 Count)

Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 3rd Offense (4 Counts)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (7 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (1 Count)

Felon in Possession of Ammunition (1 Count)- 611 rounds of assorted ammunition

Possession or Use of Body Armor by a Felon (1 Count) – there were a total of 9 bullet holes in the specific body armor

If you have any additional information to assist Detectives with this specific investigation, please contact Det. Sgt. Billy Sellers at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com and 864-681-2351.