SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after more than 17 tons of tires were found dumped at multiple locations in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg County, Terry Scott Owens, of Travelers Rest, confessed to dumping 2,500 tires since July 2022 in areas near Duncan, Lyman, and Wellford.

Officers with the county’s Environmental Enforcement Department found at least five locations where the dumping occurred. They have collected 1,115 tires weighing 17.85 tons, the county said.

Owens is charged with five counts of littering exceeding 500 pounds.

According to warrants, Owens dumped tires along East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Lyman, along East Main Street in Duncan, along Shelburne Lane in Lyman, on Tapp Circle in Lyman, and on East Poinsett Street Extension in Greer.

Owens was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Saturday and has since been released.