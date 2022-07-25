PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of exposing himself to multiple women on the Doodle Trail in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report on June 26 about a man who had explicitly exposed himself to multiple women on the trail.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Nicholas Chase Simmons.

Simmons turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on July 18, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Simmons admitted to detectives during an interview that he had exposed himself to multiple woman while running along the Doodle Trail near Easley.

Simmons was charged with two counts of Indecent Exposure.