OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driving complaint last Friday that led to an arrest of a man from Greenville County.

According to deputies, the call was in reference to suspicious activity and reckless driving near Fall Creek Landing #2 near Salem.

According to evidence obtained during the operation, the sheriff’s office observed numerous

vehicles and a large fire ring that had been created in the parking lot.

Deputies said that vehicles were doing burnouts in the parking area. Deputies also heard gunshots coming from the direction of the landing prior to arriving on the scene.

Deputies said that they made contact with multiple vehicles on Fall Creek Church Road and identified two main suspect vehicles, a red Ford Mustang, and a silver BMW.

Deputies then approached the drivers and passengers of both vehicles. The driver of the Mustang, Quavaico Terawan Gaines, 22, of Greenville, was arrested.

Gaines was charged with the following:

driving under suspension

reckless driving

operating an uninsured vehicle

improper use of a tag

being a Habitual traffic offender

Gaines was released from the Oconee County Detention Center, this past Saturday, on a $8,005.00 personal bond.

In regards to the silver BMW, two Greenville County men were issued tickets by deputies. One

of the men was charged with reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

The other man was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Both men were not arrested and were released from the scene.