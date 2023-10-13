LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at a Laurens apartment complex.

The Laurens Police Department responded to the Laurens Terrace Apartments located at 700 Laurens Terrace Drive around 4 a.m. following four separate calls reporting gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the area where the incident occurred. Police determined that the source of gunfire was located in front of a specific apartment.

Police discovered multiple shell casings in the roadway between two of the apartment’s buildings.

Officials found a firearm beneath a mattress during their search along with the suspected shooter identified as George Alexander Stevens, of Laurens.

Stevens was arrested and charged with the following:

Breach of peace – high and aggravated nature

Possession of a stolen handgun

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Threatening the life of a public official

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence

Fugitive from Justice (wanted by the FBI)

Police said Stevens is currently being held at the Johnson Detention Center where his bond has been denied.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Sargeant Billy Sellers at BSellers@cityoflaurenssc.com.