SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged after officials said he groped a woman at an Upstate rehab center.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on March 5 at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Spartanburg.

The arrest warrant said Waymon Glen Shirley, 57, of the rehab center, engaged in sexual battery by lifting the victim’s gown and groping her breasts.

According to the warrant, Shirley “knew that the victim was mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.”

Shirley was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on March 10. He was released on Monday.

7NEWS has reached out to the Physical Rehabilitation Center for a comment but has not responded.