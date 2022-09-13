NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000.

According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the city’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to a hotel in North Charleston.

NCPD located 35-year-old James Bragg at the Wingate Inn and found him to be in possession of multiple fake IDs. He also refused to speak to law enforcement.

Bragg was arrested and charged with obtaining goods by false pretense >$10,000 and financial identity fraud.

Charges are also expected from the Greenville Police Department.