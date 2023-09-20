ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for allegedly placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at a south Asheville Starbucks.

The Asheville Police Department charged 37-year-old William Mcalpin Aycock IV with two counts of felony secret peeping.

Officers said an investigation was initiated on May 9th. With support from the State Bureau of Investigation, detectives and forensic technicians executed a search warrant on Aycock’s residence.

After a lengthy investigation, officials were able to gather evidence at Aycock’s home that led to his arrest on September 8th. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Aycock was released following a written promise to appear in court, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing with the Asheville Police Department.