HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was booked into custody Tuesday after he allegedly hit a deputy with a blunt object while resisting arrest at an Anderson County business.

The Honea Path Police Department charged Phillip Stephen Patterson Jr. with resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, trespass after notice and simple possession of marijuana.

Officers said they responded with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to a disturbance call at the Haven of Rest located at 302 N Shirley Avenue.

Authorities were advised that an employee identified as Patterson had refused to leave the premises after being asked to leave by management for disruptive behavior.

Police said when they approached Patterson, he became loud, boisterous and combative. He attempted to flee the area multiple times after refusing to comply with commands but was later confronted by authorities outside the business.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, officials said Patterson injured a deputy by striking them with a blunt object. Police did not disclose what object was used during the incident.

Shortly after the incident, law enforcement was able to apprehend Patterson.

He was placed into custody and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. He received a $10,000 bond for injuring the deputy during his arrest.