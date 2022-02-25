GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of hitting a Greenville County motorcyclist and leaving the scene was denied bond Friday morning.

We previously reported Mark Dodd, 59, was riding on West Lee Road in Greenville County, when he was hit from behind by a car on Feb. 19.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of that car left the scene leaving Dodd on the ground.

Dodd’s family said he’s is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said arrest warrants were obtained for Roger Alexander Thursday. However, Alexander turned himself in at the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

Alexander was charged with one count of leaving the scene causing great bodily injury.

Alexander appeared before a judge where he was denied bond.

He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.