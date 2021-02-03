Man accused of home break-ins, setting car on fire wanted in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for a man they said broke into a woman’s home twice on consecutive nights and later set her car on fire.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jerrico Roshean Fruster is wanted on charges of second degree Burglary, two counts of first degree Burglary, Assault and Battery, two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, three counts of Malicious Injury to Real Property, Unlawful Communication, third degree Arson, and Unlawful Use of 911.

Warrants state that Fruster pried open the victim’s front door at her home on Cedar Valley Lane on January 29.

Once inside, warrants said that Fruster punched the victim and then hit her with a tire iron.

The next night, Fruster is accused of breaking all of the windows at the victim’s home, climbing inside, and pointing a gun at the victim.

The sheriff’s office said Fruster also made a harassing phone call to the victim.

Deputies said Fruster later set the victim’s car on fire.

Anyone with information on Jerrico Fruster’s location is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.