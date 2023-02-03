OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has charged 50-year-old Martin Altamirano Pena Altamirano with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators were called to the Dollar General on Highlands Highway near Mountain Rest Thursday evening for a report of a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said two teenagers inside the store told an employee that they had been kidnapped and to call 911.

Deputies said the teenagers were forced to get into a pickup truck driven by Altamirano near East South 6th Street and East Main Street near Seneca.

The teenagers were later given money and sent into the Dollar General store to purchase snacks and drinks.

Altamirano was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Friday afternoon. He is being held without bond.

The teenagers were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate.