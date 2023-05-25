OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of beating a woman with a whip and holding her against her will.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the hospital Sunday evening for a report of domestic violence.

Deputies said the victim told them that she had been assaulted at a home on Wrangler Way.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Carl Frank Crane, was accused of beating the victim with a whip, taking her phone, and threatening her.

Investigators said Crane had a gun and a pocket knife and would not allow the victim to leave.

Warrants stated that the victim had injuries to her legs and face.

Crane was arrested and charged with kidnapping, first degree domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.