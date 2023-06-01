SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they said sexually assaulted a woman multiple times while she was being held against her will in a vehicle in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Frontier Road in the Enoree community around 4 a.m. on May 27 for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape her attacker and went to that home for help.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim gave a detailed account of the sexual assaults which led investigators to the vehicle where the incidents happened.

An incident report stated that the suspect threatened the victim with a gun and fired it during the assault.

In addition to injuries from the sexual assault, deputies said the victim also suffered serious injuries to her face from being hit by the suspect and injuries to her neck from being choked, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to identify and locate the suspect who claimed it was consensual.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Tyler Eversole, was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At the time of his arrest, Eversole was out on bond for multiple crimes from February, March, and April, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eversole is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.