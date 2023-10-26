GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in a shooting in September that killed one person and injured another in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office charged Dishon Dewayne Wright with the murder of 29-year-old Rodney Chrishawn Gambrell, of Anderson.

On September 2nd, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office was called to Self Regional Healthcare in reference to Gambrell who was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound.

Another victim was also being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Investigators learned that the shooting incident occurred in the area of Chinquapin Road and Jasmine Court.

After a thorough investigation, deputies said Wright was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Authorities placed Wright under arrest and charged him with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Domestic violence high and aggravated in nature

Gambrell’s death remains under investigation by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.