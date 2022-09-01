ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of killing another man on Monday in Abbeville County.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Lusk Drive for a call of a possible domestic situation.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in the front yard standing near another man who was lying face down on the ground with injuries to his head and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Deputies said the man along with another man inside the house was detained.

Following an investigation, Benjamin Lee Lusk, 33, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then was taken to the Abbeville County Detention Center where he was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is currently being held in the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.