SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard with armed robbery, domestic violence, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Heard was already facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Aldridge was shot and killed on June 21 while responding to a domestic violence call at a home on Chaffee Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Aldridge was shot as he approached the home. Aldridge was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said Heard also got into a shootout with another deputy who attempted to stop his pickup truck along Anderson Mill Road.

Heard’s truck later crashed and deputies said he ran into the woods after firing at other deputies.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said Heard, who was shot twice by deputies, was taken into custody and brought to the hospital.

According to warrants, Heard is accused of stealing Deputy Aldridge’s department-issued handgun, Taser, and patrol vehicle keys.

Warrants stated that Heard also assaulted a member of his household before the shooting.

Heard remains at Spartanburg Medical Center where he is recovering from his injuries.

Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that he will seek the death penalty for Heard.

Barnette filed a notification on July 7 with the court regarding the death penalty, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A date for Heard’s trial has not yet been set.