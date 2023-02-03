GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers have been aware of incidents as far back as October 2022.

Police said drivers who ran over these objects with their vehicles resulted in flat tires, some that were non-repairable because of the damage sustained.

The police department teamed up with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to map out locations where incidents took place and to locate any identifiable evidence.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Andrew Johnson, 40, of Greenwood, and charged him with common law nuisance.

“The act of leaving these dangerous items in the roadway caused a lot of damage to the good people in our community,” Chief TJ Chaudoin said.

Johnson will appear in bond court Friday morning.