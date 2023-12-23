ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles before stealing one from a business Thursday night in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said they responded to a business on Highland Center Boulevard after 11 p.m. to investigate the car break-ins.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage showing the suspect breaking into six vehicles, stealing items and then leaving the property with one of the vehicles on the property.

Shortly after, authorities located the suspect identified as 29-year-old Lawrence Jake McClain III driving the stolen vehicle on Smokey Park Highway.

McClain was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Larceny of motor vehicle

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony breaking and entering motor vehicle (six counts)

Resisting public officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mcclain was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.