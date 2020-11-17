Man accused of murder after deadly shooting at apartment complex in Greenwood Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Andre Reginald Carter -Courtesy of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Highlander Apartments located off of Highway 25 South on Nov. 14 in regard to a shooting incident that stemmed from a fight at birthday party.

EMS crews also arrived on-scene to treat a shooting victim, identified as Allen Durrell Wilson, 33, who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Wilson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered information in the days following the shooting, which resulted in a search warrant being conducted at Andre Reginald Carter’s home.

According to the release, Carter is accused of fatally shooting Wilson.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a drug charge.

