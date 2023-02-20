SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after deputies said he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to I-26 eastbound and I-85 during a rolling road rage disturbance with a weapon leaving Polk County.

Deputies said a blue Volvo was being followed by a red Honda Accord with an NC tag.

Once the traffic stop was initiated, deputies asked the driver, later identified as Kye’niase Burgin, 21, of Arden, North Carolina, to step out of the vehicle. Burgin did.

Deputies saw a firearm between the driver’s seat and the center console. Deputies also smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Burgin told deputies he was in the right lane and turned on his linker to get over, he moved ver into the left lane and the other vehicle swerved like it was trying to hit him.

Burgin told deputies he did not point his weapon but did pull his weapon out to “get it ready.”

Deputies spoke with the driver of the Volvo. The driver said Burgin came up on his right side and merged into him forcing him off of the road. The driver said he honked his horn and later attempted to pass Burgin.

The driver of the Volvo told deputies that as he was passing Burgin he saw Burgin displaying a small gun.

The driver said Burgin followed him from the construction site in Henderson County, into Polk County and then to Spartanburg County.

Deputies searched Burgin’s vehicle and located a gun, loaded magazine with 12 rounds and an empty chamber.

Deputies also searched Burgin and found a small baggie of marijuana.

Burgin was arrested and charged with the following:

unlawful carrying of a pistol

pointing and presenting

possession of marijuana

possession of Sch II

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.