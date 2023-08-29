WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested early Tuesday morning following the armed robbery of a vape shop.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Marc Ralph Brierre, 29, was arrested overnight after being linked to a robbery that occurred at the Seneca area business Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the business located on Sandifer Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. where an employee told them a man, later identified as Brierre, entered the store and asked about items placed behind the counter. Brierre reportedly then pulled out a knife, showing it to the employee, before grabbing the items and leaving in a 2013 Volvo.

Arrest warrants state Brierre stole three Delta 8 disposables, gummies, and pods from the business. He was charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Brierre is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.